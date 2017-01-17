Obama’s term filled with scandals

On Jan. 3, Valerie Jarrett, in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, noted the Obama White House was scandal-free. During the interview, Jarrett noted over the past eight years neither Obama nor his administration were not involved in or instigated any scandals.
Let’s review the following events, which are contrary to Jarrett’s opinion: 2009 — Holder refused to prosecute New Black Panther for voter intimidation; 2009 — Gave a hero’s welcome for deserter Bowe Bergdahl; 2009 — James Rosen, a FOX reporter, was falsely accused of spying; 2010 — Fast and Furious fiasco; 2010 — On ACA, Obama lied about cost and keeping your plan and doctor; 2011 — Solyndra, squandered government subsidy; 2012 — Benghazi; Obama lied about terrorist attack; 2012 — Sebelius violated Hatch Act; 2012 — Government hacked Sharyl Attkisson’s computer; 2012 – Obama used alias email ID to communicate with Hillary on her illegal server; 2013 — IRS targeted conservative charities; 2014 — VA corruption and mismanagement; 2015 — Falsified/altered border security data; 2016 — Iran ransom; 2009-16 — Taxpayers paid over $44.35 million for Obama and family vacations; etc. 2012 was an exceptional year for screw-ups.
In 2008, Obama’s campaign slogan was “Hope and Change.” What he delivered was a socialist agenda, which provided a lot bad changes and no hope. Based on the above list, Obama, his staff and the Democratic Party are living in an alternate world where reality is ignored.
John T. George
Bradenton
