Bradenton elementary school principal lacks respect, trust as her borrowing of motorcycle shows

The Herald news article about “demoted principal” was interesting. Isn’t an elementary school principal a leader? Doesn’t leadership embody good judgment, trust and respect?
Why would a “leader” borrow a motorcycle from someone he/she supervises? Good judgment? I think not!
Why would a “leader” keep the item for two months and then return it damaged 21 days after it was asked for its return and hassle over the damages from July to November? Trustworthy? I think not!
Why would a boyfriend attempt to “intimidate” the employee? Exactly the reason said “leader” should not have borrowed the item in the first place. Respectful? I think not!
The school district conducted a thorough investigation resulting in a 63-page report. Imagine the time and dollars required to complete this investigation to assess the irresponsibility of this “leader.”
And now the “leader” is “outraged”— “outraged” that she is being held responsible for her actions. She should be grateful she wasn’t terminated, which is exactly what should have occurred!
As for the two teachers who questioned Superintendent Diana Greene’s decision, they place themselves in the same box as their “leader,” lacking in judgment, trust and respect.
Given the circumstances of this situation, I certainly would not want my child to be attending an elementary school with “leaders” of this character.
Dr. Greene took the high road by “not sharing details of the case” and was absolutely correct in her decision, as she has been in several others. Isn’t it great that Bradenton schools have such a leader?
Richard Correnti
Bradenton
