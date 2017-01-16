Imagine LGBT changing sports

Since the NCAA and other like-thinking, politically correct organizations boycotted events in North Carolina because of its bathroom and shower law, they now have the opportunity to step up and promote laws that enable LGBT people to participate “unhindered” in any sport at any level of their choosing according to how “they” interpret their sex.
Example: If a man sees himself as a woman, he should not be denied eligibility to play women’s basketball.
Any organization that has gender attached to it must be required to allow anyone who claims to be of that gender eligible to join; after all, insane progressive ideas like this must be brought full circle, right!
Patrick Neylan
Bradenton
