GOP attack on ethics deceitful

The first order of business for some of our old friends the Republicans in the first session of Congress for 2017 was trying to abolish or weaken the watchdog office of ethical behavior, but lo and behold they backed off when they started getting all those responses from you the voters about what a bad idea that was.
It seems that they were just trying to drain the swamp of those pesky government regulations, but these same “true conservatives” don’t mind passing legislation regulating someone else’s ethics. I guess they are just showing their true colors of do what I say, not do as I do.
As for the wall dividing the U.S. from Mexico, it has been downgraded to a fence, and now American taxpayers may face paying for it and Mexico will have to reimburse us later. “Yeah, right!” Don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen.
I have a better idea: Let our new president, Donald Trump, pay for it out of his pocket and have Mexico reimburse him. It was his idea. This way our Republican friends will not have to cut Medicare or Social Security to make up the federal deficit on the taxpayer money spent to build this wall (fence) if Mexico chooses not to pay for it.
William E. Moore
Bradenton
Comments