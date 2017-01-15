Traffic fine from camera a bit stiff

I am guilty. The pictures show my vehicle easing through a left-turn arrow. My violation was sent from Arizona, providing payment instructions.
Appeal if you will, it says, but if you lose you will pay lots more. I am not a gambler.
The Phoenix camera company enclosed a video. I do not have software to view it. I won’t download unknown software to my computer.
There are many things I do and don’t do. I don’t exceed posted speed limits and don’t follow too close. I don’t operate a motorcycle darting in and out of traffic at high rates of speed (think “watch out for motorcycles” signs). I time my stops at traffic lights so I don’t get rear ended. I neither text nor use a phone while driving.
There is one thing that I do quite well. You see, I am a customer. I am a snowbird who frequents local businesses. I now need to make budget adjustments for $158 that’s being sent to Arizona.
Who knows how much money comes back to the community. This translates to fewer visits to local restaurants, pizza shops, thrift stores and farmers markets until my debt to the camera company is recovered. I know this action won’t make an impact on the local economy, but I doubt I'm alone in this thinking. There could be 10, 20 or 100s more. Eventually it could cause the bottom line to wobble a bit.
I know that this sounds like sour grapes and in many ways it is. This notice will cause me to stop even quicker at amber lights. It may also prevent an accident (or cause one). But I think that $158 is a little stiff for a first violation from a technology-based camera that may or may not be working properly.
Thomas A. Cooney
Bradenton
