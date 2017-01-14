Allow armed citizens where police absent

A senseless, preventable mass murder at the Fort Lauderdale airport; why?
Esteban Santiago is responsible, but laws, lax enforcement, perhaps Alaskan and federal agents or the current national administration, are likely responsible, too, for not keeping a gun from Santiago, who normal people would have deemed mentally unfit. They actually returned his gun, an insane act in itself.
Liberals will attempt restricting millions of law-abiding Americans, disarming them of guns they have a constitutional right to carry for protection. Unlike Florida, 44 states allow guns in baggage claim. This crazy coward avoided those states, perhaps avoiding people shooting back.
Sen. Greg Steube is right. Allow arms wherever there are no armed police.
Laws never stop demented, determined killers. This murderer shot eight people in the 45 to 90 seconds it took nearby police, outside the “disarmed” baggage area, to respond. The killer was stopped and caught, but that did not stop the carnage.
Proficient shooters can pull their legal concealed guns, arm/un-safety and put a round on target in two to four seconds. A mad man like this could have driven, not flown, to any airport using a stolen gun, or knife, and killed a couple of folks, no checked baggage needed. But after a few shots/stabs he may have been stopped by a good person with a gun had they been allowed.
In short most crazy gun laws help murders kill innocent people. They don’t stop murders. Keep guns from crazy people, not law-abiding citizens.
David R. Kraner
Bradenton
Comments