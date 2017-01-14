Shiver Charity Plunge grateful for support

Clancy’s Ninth Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge welcomed year 2017 with a huge wave of support, raising $25,500-plus for disadvantaged children of Manatee and Sarasota counties. We exceeded our $25,000 goal!
The hundreds who gathered on Bradenton Beach New Year’s Day — families, friends, neighbors and visitors — witnessed one of the most fun, colorful and exhilarating fundraisers of the year.
The Shiver committee appreciates that our success is enhanced by the support we receive from local businesses that contribute both goods and services to our humble “Cause That Refreshes.” While too numerous to mention here, know that we know your faces and support you as you continue to support the quality of life in our community.
Specifically we’d like to thank Features Editor Jana Morreale and reporter Richard Dymond for covering and capturing the serious, fun nature of our event. The Bradenton Herald never lets us down.
Of course, none of what we do is possible without the sponsorship of Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub and the services of Caring For Children Charities. Both share an understanding of the importance of community generosity.
And most important of all, thanks to our donors and volunteers who have given of themselves over nine years, enabling us to say 100 percent of the funds raised goes to those who need it most. That makes for a very happy start to a new year. Thank you for giving where you live!
Liza Gorin, Shamrock Shiver Volunteer
Bradenton
