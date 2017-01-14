Judge people by deeds alone, like Mosaic workers

The directors of Giving Alliance of Myakka City Inc. wish to show our appreciation to the countless volunteers assisting our cause who happen to be employed by Mosaic.
We recognize that to many people in our community, Mosaic as a company is an incendiary topic. As a nonprofit organization, we do not, cannot and will not take sides.
We simply recognize that employees are just people — people who may or may not reflect their company values, people who have big hearts, people who help other people, people who dedicate time, energy and love to assist others less fortunate, people who are our neighbors, and people who have families.
In our divisive times, it is easy to take sides on any variety of issues. It is sometimes harder to look a person in the eyes and judge that person by his/her deeds alone.
We know and love all of our volunteers. We believe that these individuals should be recognized and lauded for their outstanding contributions to Myakka City.
Daniel Cacchiotti, Kelly Lanza, Carl Patrick, Rose Riggle, directors, Giving Alliance of Myakka City, Inc.
Myakka City
