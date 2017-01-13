Trump belittles presidency with improper, rude language

If my Mom was alive today, she would have been so ashamed of her party’s candidate for president; she’d have sent him a bar of soap to wash out his mouth. No matter who was in her home when I was growing up, vulgar language was never tolerated.
And because Mom and Dad didn’t belong to the same political party, everyone’s views were respected, not just tolerated. There was no ugliness or bullying in the conversations when they disagreed.
I weep for the country I taught my children to respect, now that its incoming leader chooses to belittle the office with his improper, rude language. I keep wondering how he was brought up. Has he perhaps forgotten his early lessons?
Chaplain Emmalou Kirchmeier
Bradenton
