How to dump Trump: Constitution allows unfit president to be removed

Way out?
Now that we witnessed the all too infrequent press conference, are we happy the way it turned out? Is there a way out of what could be a part of history few of us wish to see happen and can do something about where we all win?
There is a little known addition to the Constitution called the 25th Amendment. “Section 4 states: That if the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet believe the president is unable to serve his position for any reason (other than a political one), the vice president will become president until the president can prove his own competency, and when this occurs, the Congress will decide who is more fit to lead the nation.”
Suggesting this amendment as appropriate is based on the following reasons we should consider the alternative, Mike Pence, as president:
Trump will always use Twitter as his foreign policy venue to the chagrin of all concerned. Trump’s conflict of interest issues will continually draw criticism, detracting from running the government. The Constitution’s forefathers addressed the issue of nepotism because they were concerned it would never work. Trump has two pending and more potential law suits waiting in the wings.
We could go on and on, but I defer to a lack of space.
The Republican base, I believe, has become disenchanted with Trump and would much rather have Pence, who they feel better represents conservatism and who can better be controlled. The base requires a better choice since they see a potential political catastrophe or worse.
I strongly believe there is a win/win situation for all concerned if the Republican base bands together, approaches and convinces Trump the country is better served going with the 25th Amendment option sooner rather than articles of impeachment later. Convince Trump he would be a hero to his followers resigning for his country. Never forget Trump’s self aggrandizement made him more enamored running for rather than running the presidency.
Bob Trumbo
Ellenton
