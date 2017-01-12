Election brings hysterical notes of pending chaos

Just about every day I read the Letters to the Editor. This entire election season, and particularly now after Nov. 8, I find quite a number of writers who are just hysterical, they refer to chaos — the end is near.
Absolutely not! We have a system that prevents that from happening.
Sadly I fear these poor folks will never understand. So to help with their hysteria, I suggest we have the Public Works Department take a backhoe with an auger, go to a designated place and dig some holes about 12 inches deep so they can then put their heads in and be protected from the impending doom.
Maybe have some cupcakes there to make them feel better. Oh, by the way, maybe a Chicken Little mascot to greet them as they arrive. Good grief.
Ed Fellowes
Ellenton
