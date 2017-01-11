Time for Democrats to quit fixation on election

Time to move on.
The only reason that the Democrats brought up the subject about Russia trying to influence our election is that they needed another excuse for the blame for losing the election. The Democrats raised a couple billion of dollars from big businesses, and in some cases other countries, that wanted to influence the election in their direction, so what’s the difference?
In case you didn’t know, the U.S. did the same thing in Israel trying to sabotage in their election!
This, and worse, has been going on for years. It’s a typical government tactic to blame or misdirect the public so they don’t look so bad or hide what they want to hide.
On top of that they ran a flawed candidate who has no respect for our government rules or regulations and left our country vulnerable by using her own email server, allowing foreign governments to hack her confidential emails! Russia did not come to the U.S. and put a gun to anybody's head.
As Joe Biden said on Jan. 6, “Get over it.”
It’s over and done! We have a president-elect!
Robert L. Petty
Bradenton
