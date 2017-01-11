A good day for letters to editor

Thanks to the editors of the Bradenton Herald for their selection of well-written letters on Jan. 5. I thank the Republican chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics for his principled stand opposing the vote of the House of Representatives to weaken and possibly dismantle the Office of Congressional Ethics. He is so correct! Ethics are “nonpartisan.” Everybody in the country should support watchdogs of their elected representatives.
The second letter is a model of clarity and fairness on the issue of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Further to that writer’s point, the USA contributes billions of taxpayers’ dollars to Israel, and has an obligation to monitor how those funds are spent. Since they are spent almost 100 percent on armaments to make war on their neighbors, some courage in supporting the UN vote was long over due.
The third letter on this page took the entirely opposite view on Israeli settlements. While anyone would support the writer’s right to express an opinion, we readers don’t have to enjoy name calling and lies. An educated and thoughtful writer does not need vicious invective and “creative interpretation of facts” to state his case.
About half the Israeli citizenry want peace with Palestine and would support a two-state solution, which obviously will not happen while more and more settlements are being built. The world knows it, the U.S. government knows it, and half of Israel knows it. It appears this writer is blinded by his hyper partisanship. If any one factor will be the cause of the destruction of the United States, it will be nasty, hate-filled invective from either political party about the other.
C. D. Parker
Bradenton
