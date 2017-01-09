Steube, Raburn, please rethink concealed weapons bill

What has happened to common sense? I sit here astounded that two members of the Florida Legislature, state Rep. Jake Raburn and his gunslinging sidekick state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, have introduced legislation lifting Florida’s ban on concealed weapons in airport terminals.
Do these lawmakers want us to return us to Dodge City, Kansas, in the 1870s where gunfights were common in the dirt streets and Matt Dillon would go back into the saloon and have a drink with Miss Kitty after he gunned down a smart-aleck sheepherder? Maybe the airports could set up gun ranges so would-be vigilantes can practice before shooting up the terminals.
These characters Raburn and Steube belong in a Carl Hiaasen satirical novel rather than our statehouse. Why don’t these guys introduce a bill preventing people with certified mental problems from checking their guns in and out airports instead?
Paul Gale
Bradenton
