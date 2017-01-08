Blame automation for job losses; work force needs retraining

Make this country great again.
Let’s face it, one of the main themes of the last election was, and is today, “Bring jobs back to America.” This is a big order, as it’s not going to happen by lowering taxes.
Let’s consider some of the reasons why jobs vanished. One of the biggest factor was, and is, “automation.” Then comes the cost of labor.
But one of the things that no one is talking about is that a vast number of the unemployed are not qualified to perform the functions in this automated world. Therefore, without a qualified work force, industry is not going to come home.
ITT had better gear up to handle and assist the demand for the new work force. And if needed to receive the support from all levels of government as needed. That is, if we want to be great again.
Charles E. McDonald
Bradenton
