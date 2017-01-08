Letters to the Editor

Rep. Vern Buchanan helpful to veteran, but not Sen. Bill Nelson

Last month I wrote a letter to Sen. Bill Nelson. I asked him for help resolving a problem I was having with the Department of Veterans Affairs. I never even received the courtesy of a reply.

I then sent two emails to Sen. Nelson. Again, I received no reply. Evidently, the senator has no use for veterans — maybe doesn’t consider us worthy of his time.

On a positive note, I sent a letter to Rep. Vern Buchanan. I received a prompt reply and a referral to a veterans/military liaison.

I voted for Sen. Nelson! Bet he doesn’t get my vote again!

He could take a lesson from Rep. Buchanan in courtesy and how he treats his constituents.

Edward J. Nichols

Bradenton

