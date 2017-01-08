Unwanted pit bulls overcrowding Manatee County animal shelter

Once again in the news recently was a tragic pit bull mix attack on its owner, 52-year-old Brenda Guerra, as she tried to put a sweater on her pet. The pit bull attacked her, grabbing her arm and not letting go.
The animal was then stabbed in the head and neck by her son in an attempt to free the owner. The owner had adopted the pit bull mix about 30 days prior.
Animal control shelters/rescues etc. are overcrowded with pit bulls — mostly, over 1-year-old. It only makes logical sense to put down all pit bulls in the shelters if they have not been adopted in 30-60 days!
Nobody wants these dogs and taxpayers should not have to pay to support and care for animals that nobody wants. The shelters would then no longer be overcrowded.
In fact, I propose that county animal control should be in the enforcement business, not the adoption business! Privatize the animal adoption part of animal control. That way the county won’t be crying all the time for more money and volunteers to look after the unwanted critters across the county.
Mike Horning
Bradenton
