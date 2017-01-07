Tampa International Airport designation not TIA, it’s TPA

I really wish the media, TV, and print, would stop using the TIA airport designator for Tampa International Airport. People reading and listening to media incorrectly get the idea that Tampa International is TIA.
The international airport code for Tampa International is TPA.
Unfortunately, your friends and relatives coming to Tampa, Florida, using the TIA designator will find themselves getting off the airplane in Albania.
The media would be helpful if they would stop using an incorrect airport designator. It sounds cool but it is deceptive and wrong.
Jerry Amos
Parrish
