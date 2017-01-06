Congress, president don’t care about health care for needy

293 Republican legislators in the 115th Congress (52 in the Senate and 241 in the House) plus the new president are going to deny 20 million Americans, many of whom can’t get health insurance any other way, their life-saving coverage. And, they’ll do it with a smile on their face and glee in their hearts just to spite President Obama. For no other good reason.
These lawmakers will have the best and least expensive health insurance we can buy them for the rest of their lives. Many of them have never gone without health insurance, and many others could afford to pay for a heart transplant every year out of their own pockets.
What do they know about the poor who struggle to stay healthy enough to work, often at sub-poverty levels, to provide their families the opportunity to simply visit a doctor when they’re ill. Nothing.
What do they care about the richest country on Earth not offering affordable (let alone free, as some countries poorer than us provide) healthcare to its neediest citizens. Nothing.
What can we the people, who provide these legislators their fantastic health insurance, do about the demise of the Affordable Care Act? Nothing.
Bob Kushner
Bradenton
