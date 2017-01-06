Manatee County favors Lakewood Ranch, neglects western portion of county

I read with complete agreement the letter from Mr. Mike Horning regarding favoritism to the western area of Manatee County (Letters, Dec. 30).
There is Sarasota money to pay for a $20 million-plus Interstate 75 overpass for Lakewood Ranch to handle future traffic. Manatee County has money for smart traffic lights for University Town Center.
We in western Manatee have had very bad highway congestion for many years yet nothing is done!
Somehow Manatee County does not have the money to install smart traffic lights on Highway 42 from Palmetto to Sarasota. Why? Same is true for Cortez Road and Manatee Avenue!
Please, commissioners, look after the 90 percent of your constituents who do not live in Lakewood Ranch.
William Follmer
Bradenton
