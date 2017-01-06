Humane Society of Manatee County clinic a community gem

On the afternoon of New Years Eve, my dog got hurt. She cried out in pain and was obviously in a great deal of discomfort, unable to put any weight on her front paw.
I knew my veterinarian’s office was closed and I knew a trip to the emergency clinic would be very costly. In these situations money should be the last thing on your mind, but this is always a reality.
I called my friend who works at The Humane Society of Manatee County to ask if their clinic had X-ray capability, which she assured me they did and the office was open until 4:30 p.m. I rushed over there and was assured that she would be seen.
I had to wait but was seen by the kind and seasoned Dr. Thomas. He felt her entire leg with a care and concern that was so thorough.
He explained to this distraught owner that he did not think the leg was broken. He asked if I wanted an X-ray, but suggested the option to give pain medication and wait over the weekend.
I agreed and broke down in tears with relief. This dog is my heart and seeing her in pain was devastating. By this time, she was limping but not suffering.
She was given 10 days of pain medication, with the suggestion that she could be taken off in five days. I was so relived and happy. When I went to pay the bill I was stunned when it was only $45. What a New Years gift.
My Rae Rae is great now thanks to HSMC. This clinic is a gift to our community. Thank you for your kindness.
Laurie Crawford
Bradenton
