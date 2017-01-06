Letters to the Editor

Manatee County needs option to big, unfit recycle bins

For the first time since I moved to Florida in 1995, I am not recycling my garbage.

Why? Because the huge recycling bin that must be used and nothing else does not fit in my garage.

I live in a condo with a small garage. There is no neighborhood bin. I can’t put my car and some storage plus the bin in my garage. I returned it to the Manatee County Utilities Department as did many of my neighbors.

We were told the county was considering a smaller substitute, but when we have asked about it, there was no discussion.

I have recycled for as long as I can remember and am very upset about putting the plastic milk container (or glass wine bottle), etc., in with my garbage.

Is there a reasonable solution to this? Can’t Manatee County come up with something for everybody.

Jeanie Benson

Bradenton

