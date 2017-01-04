John Kerry lies in speech on Israel

“Thou Shalt Not Lie.” — Antonin Scalia, who once stated, “The only article of faith that plays any part in my judging is the commandment.”
John Kerry lied, numerous times, in his one-hour-plus speech regarding Israel. He lied by his speech and he lied by his omissions. The latter is worse!
Lie No. 1: He claimed the U.N. resolution has been the United States position for many years. Not so! Not since Jimmy Carter has the United States held that two countries is the “only” way the Mideast will ever have peace.
And, of course, by omission, he did not mention that Palestine has turned down every offer of peace by Israel nor did he mention that the PLO was always classified as a terrorist organization until this administration.
Lie No. 2: John Kerry lied throughout his speech, basically blaming Israel (only) for the lack of a peace agreement. Palestine, through their leadership, has always and is now proclaiming the only “solution” is the complete destruction of Israel.
There are, of course, many more lies by John Kerry, but letters to editors limit the number of words allowed. I must add, John Kerry is doing the bidding of the president. Barrack Obama has now given his parting shot to Israel and will forever show his bias against Israel. The question remains: When will American Jewry realize this?
David Cohen
Myakka City
