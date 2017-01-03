Medical work force forfeit holidays, merit thanks

The month of December has proven a rough one for many Manatee County citizens. My friends, co-workers, colleagues and family of those have had serious illnesses, death and injury.
Almost daily I speak or hear that sudden events result in hospitalizations or visits to the emergency room. Friday I witnessed a local surgeon get seriously hit in front of Manatee Memorial Hospital. He checked on the lady who hit him as I called 911. EMS and local police responded and the surgeon went back to the hospital to do surgery on his patients waiting for him.
As the New Year begins, it’s only appropriate we take a few minutes to thank public safety, nurses, physicians and all the departments that staff in skilled nursing facilities, acute psychiatric facilities, doctors offices, walk-in clinics, E.R.’s and hospitals. They do not take off Christmas or New Year’s Day or any of the holidays. Their holiday meals are not with family but in a hospital or facility where they work.
I have been in the hospitals during this past holiday weekend and all were full. The sickest cannot go home because it’s a Christmas or New Year’s.
These people have a calling to serve the sick, and it cannot be stressed enough how much they are appreciated.
Carol Whitmore, Manatee County Commissioner
Holmes Beach
