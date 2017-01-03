Judicial term limits fair, just

Florida Bar Association doth protest too much.
Term limits may actually ensure fairness and an impartial judiciary. It is impossible to keep politics out of the equation as evidenced by the inane remarks of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg during the last pre-election period. How can you keep politics out when the Supreme Court justices are political appointees?
We have some of these appointees refusing to abide by the Constitution after swearing to obey the very same law of the land. So much for honesty.
There is no reason to assume term limits will affect democracy. On the contrary, they may save it from the political influence of the rich and powerful dominating our elections and the country.
The only people it affects are judges, all of whom are lawyers with political views that can’t be erased with an election result.
Term limits are fair and just, values too often absent from our local, state and federal courts and government.
Judith R. Kaltenbaugh
Bradenton
