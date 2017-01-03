Social Security raise too paltry to make impact

Rep. Vern Buchanan,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the raise in my Social Security for the coming year. The 0.3 percent increase, after deducting the increase in my Medicare, resulted in my monthly check being the exact same amount as last year. However, this was better than my wife’s, which decreased $0.05. So much for a cost of living increase.
Should I tell the people at the grocery store that I can’t pay any increase in their prices as I did not get a COLA raise this year? I am sure the gas pumps will recognize me and not increase the price of gas for me.
Would you please call the drug companies and tell them that I can’t pay any more for my medication this year as I didn’t get an income increase? By the way, my insurance company also decreased the portion that they pay on my medication.
I don’t understand the COLA calculation and just what it is predicated on, but it sure is not the same thing that I have to pay for each month.
By the way, did the members of Congress receive the same COLA raise as I did?
Your constituent,
Donald Lee Bingham
Bradenton
