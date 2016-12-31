U.S. a republic, not a democracy

The latest in the litany of letters calling for the abolishment of the Electoral College is from Steve Scott of Sarasota (Letters, “Elect president by popular vote,” Dec. 29). Multiple times, Mr. Scott refers to our system of government as a democracy and states “this is not how a democracy should work.”
Mr. Scott is correct, that is not how things work in a pure democracy, but we are not a democracy, we are a republic! If Mr. Scott would take a moment to recite our “Pledge of Allegiance,” the first line would explain it: “... and to the REPUBLIC for which it stands”!
Tom Durante
Bradenton
