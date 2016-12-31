Russians, and most nations, are hackers

The media is in a frenzy to prove Russian “state hackers” influenced a win for Trump; and the “intelligence community” is giving impetus by announcing the Russians are involved in hacking. The Russians, most nations and ours, are hackers. Remember this administration’s outright, on-the-ground interference in the recent Netenyahu re-election, and code-breaking endeavors during World War II?
Let’s see: Julian Assange released emails that showed the inter/outer circle of dirty tricks by the Democrat campaign, with media involvement and enablement; revealed a corrupt Hillary, et. al; and the FBI director’s announcement of Hillary’s willful, sloppy (illegal?) use of a private server for classified information. (No FBI mention of the possible hacker’s impact on Bengahzi, of course.)
Please ponder! None of the emails released were challenged for veracity of content or authorship — only that they were hacked, and therefore “stolen goods”! TSK,TSK.
Really! Isn’t it amazing that the only way truth was conveyed to us was by a reluctant FBI director and from the hands of hackers — Russian or not? And what Russian state hacker, or unaffilliated hacker, manipulated voting instruments across the country? None, of course!
Just like the media conspiracy to help Trump beat his many Republican primary chalangers to set the stage for an “easy” Hillary win, they now they conspire to forfeit his election. They’ve no shame! Challenge them, over and again.
Jerry Donatucci
Palmetto/Mechanicsburg, Pa.
