Obama, Kerry are Palestinian sympathizers

Obama and Kerry wrap themselves in the mantle of peacemakers to justify their treatment of Israel. But they are not peacemakers. In truth, they are Palestinian sympathizers, unwilling to acknowledge the realities of history or to admit their own bias.
Prior to 1967, Jordan controlled the West Bank. Nobody seemed to care much then. When it joined the genocidal 1967 war against Israel and lost, it also lost the West Bank.
So the West Bank was controlled by Jordan, but not part of Jordan. Jews and Arabs had equal claim to it. The fact is that this land was never, nor is it to this day, “occupied.” Rather, it is “disputed.” Both Jews and Arabs have claims to it, and those claims should be worked out in negotiations between them.
Who is to say Jews cannot live there? The land is disputed, not “occupied.” Why would Jews not be allowed to live in the land of the Second Temple, the Western Wall, Jericho, or East Jerusalem?
Does it make any sense that Kerry and Obama, these hypocritical champions of diversity, are OK with immigrants pouring over western borders but can’t seem to justify the idea of Jewish people living in the land that has been the scene of Jewish history for 3,000 years?
They claim they want a two-state solution. What a joke.
The Palestinians reacted to the U.S. abstention with newspaper pictures of daggers soaked in Jewish blood. These people have never intended to have peace in “Palestine” so long as any Jews remain alive there.
Their violence undermines their legitimacy, and their terrorism, not Jewish settlements, has been the main obstacle to peace in the region, and it will remain so as long as their allies in Washington and the UN continue to abet their treachery.
Alan Wolfson
Lakewood Ranch
