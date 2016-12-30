Why is school discipline issue categorized by race?

The Dec. 27 Herald story, “Black students suspended three times as often,” points out in paragraph 4 that “The disproportion of black students who receive discipline is reflective of a nationwide issue.”
If this issue was climate change and a nationwide reflection was had, the problem would be with the black students!
Is the school board, community and Superintendent Diana Greene (where was this problem when she was second in command) going to solve a nationwide problem?
Any student — black, white, yellow, brown — knows that even if a teacher gives them a mean look, they can complain. No matter how they behave, no consequence will be forthcoming. No discipline at home, no discipline at school, no discipline in the community results in behavioral problems. It will not matter if the teacher is male, female, or transgender.
I find this story most disturbing as it is so out and out racist. Why is a school discipline issue categorized by race? Are not all the race barriers supposed to be eliminated? Do we stop disciplines, suspensions, warnings when a certain percentage limit is reached by race?
“If this is where we are, this is where we are,” to quote Superintendent Greene. Which means what?
Jim Heuberger
Bradenton
