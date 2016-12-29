East Manatee favored over west county

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, thank you for your kind reply to my letter. I do not fault you nor the rest of the individuals who made the decision on the building of the Lakewood Ranch “convenience” overpass to Nathan Benderson Park.
After all, we do need to address traffic congestion for what are mostly newbies who live east of Interstate 75, don’t we? Many may have gotten a break on their impact fees as well.
Now I ask when these restless souls out east want to go to our beautiful beaches but they have to drive through that horrible traffic congestion thing on Manatee Avenue West or Cortez Road West, will the Lakewood Ranch crowd also have a “convenience” overpass bridge built for them over top of Bradenton so they don’t have to deal with the beach traffic like the rest of us commoners?
After all, the county commissioners have done a pretty good job of approving darn near every building project that has been applied for in East Manatee without ever any mention of additional roads being sought for the extra traffic congestion that all the new housing will cause on the west side!
With regards to signage that you say is fine with you who live in Lakewood Ranch, there are many residents who disagree and you know that to be factual. Basically, what you are saying is that Lakewood Ranch residents and their commissioner, Vanessa Baugh, don’t care about what visitors, new residents and the poor souls who have to go to your “world in the bubble,” due to a doctor’s visit or such. Have you ever heard that “perception is reality?”
Better lighted signage allows everyone more ease in traveling to or through any area. Artsy-fartsy signs cause road rage and driver frustration, late for appointments, etc. Don’t you agree?
Mike Horning
Bradenton
