Area sadly lacking in low-income housing

This is in regards to a Dec. 21 article in the Bradenton Herald on low-income apartments and housing.
It is sad. I have tried to find a one-bedroom apartment and have been told that all low-income apartments and units are fully occupied, or there is a waiting list.
And I do not qualify. Where is the help a 79-year-old lady needs? Elder Care is no help. I need someone to come and talk to me at my residence.
And since when is a rental that costs $700-$925 a month rank as low-income housing?
Please, someone help me!
Delores Bock
Bradenton
