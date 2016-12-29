Letters to the Editor

December 29, 2016 4:19 PM

Area sadly lacking in low-income housing

This is in regards to a Dec. 21 article in the Bradenton Herald on low-income apartments and housing.

It is sad. I have tried to find a one-bedroom apartment and have been told that all low-income apartments and units are fully occupied, or there is a waiting list.

And I do not qualify. Where is the help a 79-year-old lady needs? Elder Care is no help. I need someone to come and talk to me at my residence.

And since when is a rental that costs $700-$925 a month rank as low-income housing?

Please, someone help me!

Delores Bock

Bradenton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manatee County residents fear heavy manufacturing will change lifestyle

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos