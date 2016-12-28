Elect president by popular vote

The Electoral College has 538 electors, one for each member in the House of Representatives (435), one for each senator (100) and three for Washington, D.C.
But since each state has two senators, regardless of population, it gives an advantage to voters in small states. And since 48 states and D.C. use the “winner take all” system, giving all of their state’s Electoral College votes to the winner in that state and zero to the loser (including third-party candidates), this can result in a president winning the election who did not have the most popular votes.
This has happened five times, including Bush (2000) and Trump (2016). In a democracy, everyone’s vote should count the same, but with the Electoral College, votes in small states are worth more than votes in large states.
Popular votes in 2016 for one Electoral College vote: Trump, Alaska (46,000), Wyoming (58,000), Florida (159,000); Clinton, Vermont (60,000), New Hampshire (87,000), California (159,000). This is not how democracy should work. We should pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to abolish the Electoral College and elect our president based on who gets the most popular votes in the entire country.
Total popular votes 2016: Trump, 63 million (46 percent); Clinton, 66 million (48 percent) (2.9 million more than Trump). Total Electoral College votes 2016: Trump, 306; Clinton 232 (not counting changes from “faithless” electors.)
Steve Scott
Sarasota
