December 28, 2016 4:37 PM

Bradenton, Manatee County failing to solve affordable housing woes

In a beautiful part of the country where million-dollar homes are being constructed in every available outlying space while 519 houses exist without a kitchen and 81 without bathrooms in the city of Bradenton. This should be not just an embarrassment, but an indication of a lack of interest in the elected city/county administrations. I said “elected.”

Who gives out permits for construction? We had to have a permit to replace our back door, for heaven’s sake!

Don’t give permits to developers unless they update some of these run-down properties paid for by the owner, of course.

Or build some affordable housing first, something a working couple can afford. What is so difficult about that? Smacks of “socialism” — I can hear it now. I think it is just common sense.

There are umpteen committees on “growth management,” etc. So, manage! Then don’t just sit there wringing your hands; look out for those folks who do not have enough clout to help themselves. That’s your job!

Carolyn Schneider

Bradenton

