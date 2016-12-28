Are outer space aliens taking over U.S. government?

Two news items in the Dec. 17 Bradenton Herald caught my eye. The first was in the Historic Moments and was about the closing of the Blue Book on UFOs in 1969. The second was Gov. Scott’s appointment of a conservative judge to the Florida Supreme Court. A person is not qualified to be any type of judge if he or she has a leaning in either direction. Politicizing any judicial appointment is unethical.
The closing of the book on aliens and UFOs happened a little too early. Mr. Trump has appointed individuals to his Cabinet who are against the goals of the departments they are supposed to run.
The only person I know of that would do such a thing is an alien trying to destroy our planet! Of course he would appoint other aliens for positions in government.
Every Republican needs to be tested to actually see if they are human. Their goal is to return this nation to the 1920s and ’30s and set civilization back nearly 100 years. Maybe those Republicans who opposed Trump on principle, then switched, were threatened. They obviously have no spine.
To see what is happening in this country today, one should read Erik Larson’s “In The Garden of The Beast.” You should hurry, though, before they start burning the books.
Russell W. Owens
Bradenton
Comments