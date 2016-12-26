Electoral College vital to republic

Several recent letters to the editor regarding the Electoral College, mostly from the liberal progressive leftists, want to see the Electoral College undone and use the total votes cast for a candidate. Well, the Founding Fathers in their infinite wisdom saw how that could be wrong.
This past election Hillary did receive the most votes, but most of that majority came from two states: New York and California, where the vast majority of leftist liberal progressives reside. Which by the way reminds us why Hillary and Bill settled in New York rather than Arkansas.
Donald J. Trump will be our next president. Trump won the majority of votes in 30 states and Hillary in 20. If we had to settle the majority vote in the general election, two states would have mostly decided the result. The Electoral College indeed does have a proper place in our republic.
I saw something this time around that I have never seen before in the 60 years I have been a voter: some character offering to pay the fine of any elector changing their vote. A TV ad campaign by left-wing liberals out in Hollywood hoping to get electors to change their vote. And Hillary who was so horrified when Trump said he would wait and see to decide what he would do after the election. What a hypocrite she is!
And as for whether or not Russia did or did not hack the DNC, I’m thankful for WikiLeaks, as it showed how deceitful Podesta, Brasil, and others were in their strategies. Paying professional protesters to upstage Trump rallies, etc. etc. A lot of eyes were opened to the dishonest tactics, including a meeting between Bill and Loretta.
What goes around comes around and thankfully our nation has survived the left!
Daniel M. Wiggins
Ellenton
