Florida law failing seniors in mobile home park

We are seniors living in a local mobile home park that is supposed to be for ages 55 and above, but does not register with the State of Florida. It uses and hides behind the law but does not comply with it.
The owners are not residents of the state of Florida and say they do not have to comply with Florida laws because they do not live here. When it comes to the law on our park, they believe they do not have to comply with Florida Statutes 723 and are using that claim to illegally raise our rents ... because they are a corporation up north.
They refuse to comply with Florida statutes. Local law enforcement, to my knowledge, does not charge them and will not. It seems like if Florida has a law someone should enforce it.
It’s also my understanding Florida claims to protect its seniors. I have been told there are several mobile home parks raising the rent on the residents while not complying with Florida law.
I encourage any others who are being cheated by their management to write to the editor.
Bruce Kessler
Bradenton
Comments