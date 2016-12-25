Term limits on Florida judges harmful to democracy, impartial judiciary

As state leaders begin shaping their agendas for both the upcoming legislative session and the soon-to-be-named Constitution Revision Commission, a discussion of a proposal to impose term limits on all judges has arisen.
Term limiting judges greatly concerns The Florida Bar and should concern all Floridians. The three, co-equal branches of our state government require that we have a fair and impartial judiciary free from political influence or persuasion. We also need judges who have the experience and temperament to deal with the many complex issues that confront our citizens today.
The shared goal of ensuring that each branch respects the sovereignty of the others is a fundamental concept of our democracy.
Florida’s comprehensive Constitution revision process also provides a critical reminder that all three branches must be empowered and protected to serve every Floridian in the spirit in which they were designed.
As we enter a new year that will be filled with challenges and opportunities, The Florida Bar looks forward to working closely with the Legislature and the Constitution Revision Commission to ensure that all branches of our state government are productive and responsive to citizens.
William J. Schifino, Jr., president, The Florida Bar
Tampa
