Holidays require stamina on Bradenton roads

The holiday season that is upon us requires a great amount of stamina. Driver habits are atrocious and dangerous, with get-out-of-the-way attitude and it’s only them on the road.
Constant rude behaviors and attitude of only they come first makes it totally unwarranted in trying to be civil.
As a permanent resident of this county for many decades, I have witnessed the sudden change each winter in the aggressive behaviors on the road of drivers not even using a directional signal or just cutting in suddenly to just get one vehicle ahead.
How about turning on your headlights when you leave early in the morning when it’s dark or fog reducing visiblity? Pay attention to school buses that are safely traversing our roadways.
Happy Holidays and pay attention. It’s your life or the life of others.
You wish to imbibe, give the keys to someone that won’t endanger others.
Thanks for paying attention while driving and put off text messaging until you are parked.
It appears the traffic conditions are only going to get worse with all the new developments and drivers attempting to leave late for work. Arrive alive!
I’m just as frustrated as the next driver and hope to see another great year ahead.
Mickey Mikulis
Parrish
