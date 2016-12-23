Quit complaining about Clinton loss

I have been following the litany of letters to the Bradenton Herald commenting and complaining of Clinton’s election loss.
Clinton lost because of her inability to connect to mainstream America. It’s ridiculous to use the slogan “stronger together” and than assign many millions of Americans into a basket and call them “deplorable and irredeemable.”
She has a history of incompetence and corruption. She offered nothing to lift this country up from the abyss we have fallen into the past eight years. This country has little respect internationally, and internally we are really hurting with so many critical problems that need to be addressed.
So, let’s get over the sour grapes and give our president-elect the opportunity to turn this country around and become great again.
Donald Trump was elected because he connected to mainstream America and will work for all Americans and not for personal enrichment.
To quote a recent media release (not the New York Times, CNN, MSNCBC, etc.) “Change for the better is coming, business as usual is over.”
Neil Sweerus
Bradenton
