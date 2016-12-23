Big response to Salvation Army request

Wow! There must be a shortage of socks available in Palmetto!
A request to bring socks or underwear to our open house brought many friends and neighbors together to donate to the Salvation Army for children in need.
We were excited to receive 401 pairs of socks, 43 briefs and panties, six shirts, 20 dresses, and four packages of diapers and even a few toys! These were received with gracious “thank you’s” from the Salvation Army, plus some items went to Hope Family Services for the 24 families there for the holidays.
Someone remarked, “Why socks and underwear?” Probably because I remember well those days as a child when there were no shoes to wear, much less socks!
Thank you, friends and neighbors, for your generosity! It’s rewarding to have you as friends and may God bless you.
Dottie Favorite
Palmetto
