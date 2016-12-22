Prediction of Trump loss amusing now

Last summer, our esteemed former congressman, Dan Miller, held a two-night forum at the Holiday Inn on why Donald Trump will never be president. Oh dear!
What a dog and pony show those two nights must have been. Way to go!
Tim Sanor
Bradenton
December 22, 2016 4:40 PM
