Kudos, Bradenton, for great service

Thank you, city of Bradenton!
I’d like to thank Councilman Gene Brown, who connected me with Catherine Hartley, director of the Department of Planning and Community Development, in response to my Letter to the Editor complaints this past summer.
Both these city leaders took the time to visit our Pinebrook/Ironwood community properties, saw that we had problems with our unsightly medians, and gave us relief from oppressive regulations concerning tree removal and replacements.
Several problems have been solved due to their efforts. It was a breath of fresh air to work with them when others had been uncooperative.
Thank you, Bradenton officials, for listening to us and working with us to improve our community.
Melinda Benson
Bradenton
Comments