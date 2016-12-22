A wonderful night when Jesus born

It’s a wonderful night ...
Shepherds were watching their sheep that night. The world was dark, light appeared. The world was evil, goodness arrived. The world was full of fear and hate, love came in its fullness.
The world was in despair, hope arrived. The world was sick, a healer was here. The world was enslaved, a liberator came with freedom’s key. The world was impure, a perfect one came forth. The world was lost, a savior was born.
O little town of Bethlehem, the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight. A child came from thee, then lived most of his life in Galilee.
He worked with his father in his first 30 years, but dreamed of the day when he could show the goodness of his Father in Heaven — healing people, forgiving sins and quelling fears. His journey on earth was short, but he changed the world forever. The night he was born, there were others that dreamed.
A man born blind, who lay awake that night, dreamed of a day when he had sight. A crippled boy in bed, tossed and turn in thought, dreamed of a day when he could walk. A lonely leper who lived his life in quarantine dreamed of a day when he was clean.
A multitude of Israel’s peasants, burdened by Roman oppression, felt weary and broken, dreamed of a Messiah of whom the prophets had spoken. That night, a child was born to virgin Mary. He was the eternal Son sent from above. His main message was a kingdom of righteousness and love. To enter one must be born from above.
It was a wonderful night when Jesus was born. Merry Christmas and eternal cheer.
John Beckerink
Bradenton
