Fake news story of year: Clinton win

Fake news and lies: 1. “You can keep your doctor and health insurance if you like it,” or 2. “The Benghazi attacks were caused by a movie,” sadly pass for news.
The biggest fake news this year was Hillary would win and Trump had “no path to 270” electoral votes needed to win. The second biggest fake story is Russians hacked the election for Trump.
Julian Assange’s WikiLeaks took credit for hacked, accurate, incriminating, Democrat emails. The FBI claims “Republicans weren’t hacked,” likely better security.
Hillary illegally, foolishly put national secrets on her private, unsecured, server, including passwords! Assange’s group (likely) easily hacked her and Democrats emails. A simple teenager hack, no state sponsor needed.
All foreign hacking/spying should be investigated. Given Clinton and Obama’s lies and their attempts to subvert Russian and Israeli elections, both nations had motive and means to return the favor. Only Israel would want Trump elected. Either could hack undetected, or leave a “false flag” remnant incriminating another.
Given slim “evidence,” this is likely more fake news. Investigate; but these tabloid trash, media darling, fake stories thus far are just electoral sour grapes, likely from delusional Democrats. After the Electors’ vote, it will likely fade away.
David R. Kraner
Palmetto
