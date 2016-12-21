Water usage needs more control

I have a few comments on current events, starting with the recent story in the Herald about usable water and the growing shortage thereof.
Water shortages are here to stay across the USA. To help this situation, could lawmakers in every state require that the majority of counties in the states be required to purchase 500 or so acres of land and put in huge reservoirs? It would appear that this would help alleviate the water shortage. Land could be acquired through eminent domain if need be.
My next subject is why taxpayers in Bradenton should have to support transgender transitional services in health plans. I have no problem with regular health insurance for them like most of us have, but the transgender situation would seem to me to fall into the category of plastic surgery for workers who feel that they deserve to have breast surgery or a smaller nose or whatever they want that somehow God did not provide them with! Wah,wah!
My last item of interest is that out of the millions of dollars that is being spent on the Interstate 75 overpass for the privileged ones out east to enable them to zoom over to watch the boat races at Benderson and not have to fight traffic. Did God anoint them so that fighting traffic would not be on their agenda? Could at least $1 million of that money be spent on adequate street signs out there?
It’s clear to me that the opinions of all of us peon outsiders and our ability to find our way around was never even on the planners’ radar. We, who have to try and navigate the streets in that town and have had to put up with the artsy tiny little cute things that are currently in place need some relief in the form of adequate signage!
Mike Horning
Bradenton
Comments