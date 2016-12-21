Electoral College vital to republic

The USA is not a true democracy — we are a constitutional democratic republic.
Without the Electoral College, the top 11 states could elect the president without participation of the other states and territories. The Electoral College was created to bind our states together. Without that, there would be no reason for a state to remain in the union.
California Gov. “Moonbeam,” during his last tenure, has made it possible for anyone showing up at the polls to vote. I understand Hillary won the popular vote by over 2 million votes, but if we removed California from the count, Trump would have won the popular vote by 1.4 million. Anyone out there who wants (socialist) California picking our president might want to move there.
In the last election everyone who voted for Bernie Sanders most likely didn’t understand socialism. Socialism grows directly out of capitalism and is the first form of the “new society.”
Socialism and communism are alike in that both use public ownership as the means of production and centralized planning. If you take “free markets” out of the equation there is no incentive to excel and without that we wouldn’t be a great nation.
The “new society,” which the left promotes, is actually the “new world order” in which the United Nations and a group of other sovereign nations tell us how to run our country. I have no interest in any other country telling me how to live; how about you?
Frank Eldridge
Palma Sola
