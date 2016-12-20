Electoral College ensures republic’s future

A recent letter writer called for the repeal of the Electoral College as it is a holdover “from the past and of slavery.” The president also suggested that the time to abolish it has come.
A look at the 2016 election results show the results without the college. The states with the largest populations would elect the president. The total popular vote has Mrs. Clinton winning by just under 2 million votes. Remove California and New York, which Mrs. Clinton won by 6 million votes, and the popular vote shifts to Mr. Trump winning by 3 million votes.
The Founders were sensitive to the large population centers controlling the rest of the country. That is one of the reasons we are not a democracy but instead a republic. In a republic, the sovereignty is in each individual person. In a democracy, the sovereignty is in the group.
Finally, to remove the Electoral College from the Constitution, an amendment would have to be passed, requiring two thirds vote of both houses of Congress and approval by 38 states. I am sure the small states are going to line up to approve that one.
John Lester
Sarasota (Manatee County)
