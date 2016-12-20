Donald Trump bound to fix government

On Nov. 9th, the nation awoke to the confirmation that Donald Trump had won the previous day’s election and became president-elect, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to become the first woman president had failed.
After nearly two years of character assassination and charges of incompetence by Democrats Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and 16 Republican challengers in the presidential campaign, Trump himself was amazed that he won the election.
In my home there was elation, relief and renewed satisfaction that the founder’s dreams had yet another four years to guide this great country under Trump’s unexpected leadership.
But continued attacks on Trump and his developing administration of skilled and highly successful military and business men and women is just getting started, led by a chorus of deposed Hillary followers. They are venting their rage beginning by attacking every aspect of the election process, claimed Russian election interference, and every proposed campaign issue on Trump’s agenda — even before he is sworn in as president.
I am elated, relieved and satisfied to be a spectator as Trump’s team of military and business giants take the reins of an overgrown, debt-ridden and incompetent government and fix it. They know how to get the most done with the least amount of money and people.
The fight will be fierce, filled with anger and hateful words. But there is no doubt in my mind that all the issues included in Trump’s campaign pledges will be addressed aggressively and productively, in spite of his lack of political experience.
Trump’s trumping the opposition will fill the evening news reports and history books to be written for a long, long time.
Richard Evanson
Palmetto
