Thanks to community for gifts to needy children

A total of 18,232 Gospel-filled Shoebox Gifts will soon be received by needy children throughout the world from our faithful Operation Christmas Child SunCoast area team and friends. This was the result of a concerted effort from residents throughout Sarasota, Manatee, and Desoto counties. Our heartfelt gratitude to all of you who labored with your time and resources to make this possible.
We are so thankful for Butch Morley and J316 Ministries, Mike Chaplinski and Youth for Christ, Campus Life students from Bayshore High School students helping with Church of The Nativity, Throne of Grace Ministries, the offer from Loving Hands Ministry, and the professional staff from Brenda Bunker’s daughter’s retail furniture store, the food service from Chik-Fil-A, the staff of LifeWay Christian Book Store, Family Life, Hobby Lobby, and so many more connections that individual team members have sown this year.
Peace of The Lord be with you.
Andy and Becky Carlson, Area Coordinators, SunCoast Region Operation Christmas Child
Sarasota
